Boxes of blessings going out to health care workers in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – The season of giving is here and this year so many of us could use some extra holiday cheer. Especially those on the frontline of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The boxes at Central Church in Sioux Falls go deeper than just a holiday present — they’ve been made to spread encouragement to health care workers during a difficult time.

“So we began to talk about what we might be able to do and these blessings boxes kind of came up somewhere in the conversation that we could fill boxes full of with goodies and household items and things like that that might bless our healthcare workers and leave them at the different nurse’s stations or in the workrooms,” Nathan Pruett, the pastor of outreach at Central Church, said.

Pruett and Rich Merkouris, the pastor of King of Glory Church, started this giving project with the help of other Sioux Falls churches.

“At the end of the day, I see our role as encouraging the community. We live in an amazing city and right now our health care workers are on the frontline and so as the church community, we want to come back and say, ‘hey thank you for taking care of our greatest asset.’ Our greatest asset is people and you’re taking care of people, so thank you for doing that,” Merkouris said.

It’s not just the churches coming together to spread the cheer. Businesses are also joining in on the project.

“Through donations from businesses, churches and individuals, we’re buying meal coupons for Pizza Ranch, Qdoba and then a variety of other places that have donated meal coupons for health care workers to take to their families,” Merkouris said.

These holiday boxes are filled with snacks, slippers and other useful items for health care workers. There’s also some notes of encouragement handwritten by volunteers who packed the boxes.

“Just saying, ‘we see you, we care about you, we’re praying for you, we appreciate what you’re doing.’ So, for me, the items are great, but those handwritten notes are really meaningful,” Pruett said.

Tomorrow they will also be launching a billboard campaign to spread some extra encouragement throughout the city.

To learn more about their efforts to spread encouragement or you can donate/volunteer, visit the King of Glory Church’s website.