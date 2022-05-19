TEA, S.D. (KELO) – The growth of Tea is increasing as new businesses and homes pop up across the community.

It’s been over a month since Lindsay Kinzer opened the doors to Revive Boutique.

Starting as an online business back in 2020, in 2021 she decided to get a mobile boutique truck.

Now her business has a storefront in Tea.

“The boutique owner prior to, that was in this space prior, reached out to me one day and asked if I would be interested in taking it over and it was a space I had looked at, drove by every time I came into Tea because my hairdresser is here in town, I would think ‘oh my gosh if I could just have that space one day,’ it was kind of like all the stars aligned,” owner, Revive Boutique, Lindsay Kinzer said.

She says business has been going well, so much so she may need to hire employees.

“Right now I’m a one-person show,” Kinzer said.

The president of Tea Chamber for Development says she believes there’s a lot of opportunity for businesses right now in town.

“We’ve definitely experienced a boom,” president of Tea Chamber for Development, Ruby Zuraff said. “We moved here ten years ago, my family did, and just to see the growth in ten years, we used to have fields around us and now we have houses.”

Which is good news for business owners like Kinzer.

“I think there’s a lot of people looking to move to South Dakota, Tea is definitely a place I’ve always loved, so having my business here is exciting,” Kinzer said.

Zuraff says she just got word that another boutique plans to open up sometime later in the year.