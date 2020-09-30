‘Better Together’ connecting older adults with volunteers

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A program called Better Together is helping older adults living by themselves make meaningful friendships in Sioux Falls.

LaVonne Dieken lives at Sunnycrest Retirement Village. The 75-year-old doesn’t have a lot of family and recently signed up for the Better Together program from the United Way and Lutheran Social Services. Dieken was matched with volunteer Jenna Martin early this year and the two have grown close in a short amount of time. From getting together for coffee to exploring the city, the two pals are glad they met.

“And I needed somebody that was younger and knew her way around Sioux Falls and could do things with me and keep my mind active,” Dieken said.

