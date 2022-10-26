SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Halloween is right around the corner, but one Avera employee in Sioux Falls is already in the holiday spirit.

Terry Eulberg is a billings specialist with the surgery department at Avera. But today she’s taking a little break to spread some ghostly greetings and hand out some tasty treats to employees and visitors.

It’s something she started doing many years ago.

“I’d go walk the walkway on my break for exercise, and I thought ‘this is boring,’ so I started handing out candy, well then at Halloween I started putting on hats and stuff,” billings specialist, surgery department, Avera, Terry Eulberg said.

She took a break from the spooky tradition during COVID, but now she’s doing it one last time. That’s because this December she’s retiring after 47 years of working at Avera.

“I thought ‘I’m retiring, I’m going to do one last hurrah and put the whole costume on, and hand out candy, and say ‘hehe my little pretties,'” Eulberg said.

“I was not expecting this, it was definitely an eye catcher to get out of the seriousness of work and be able to have a little laugh when we come get our coffee, and year put a smile on our face,” registered nurse, Kylee Reisdorfer said.

It’s something some employees even look forward to.

“I love Terry, she really has a lovely witch’s laugh,” cashier, Hue Tran said. “She’s done it almost every year I’ve worked here, and handing out candy, I love that.”

And now she’s ending her career on a boo-tiful note.



“One gal was like ‘you just made my day,’ and ‘this is the coolest thing! I love your dress,’ I get so many compliments,” Eulberg said. “I put in a lot of time here, and like I said, it’s been like a second home to me and I’ve met some pretty amazing people.”

In her retirement, Eulberg looks forward to reading, painting, and spending time with her dogs. She has plans to spread more Halloween spirit on Thursday by visiting a local assisted living and day care centers.