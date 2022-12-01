RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — The annual Parade of Trees is going on at the South Dakota School of Mines. Students and faculty are decorating trees with their departments and competing to be the favorite.

While it doesn’t look like a Christmas Tree, this project will surely catch your attention.

“We made Newton’s Cradle which is a much bigger version of this. So essentially it’s just a demonstration of physics, since we are all physics students, of Newton’s 3rd Law which is that every action has an equal, opposite reaction,” Sam Schleich, SMT Student, said.

For about 18 years, the Parade of Trees has been going on here at the School of Mines. This year’s theme is actually the Parade of No Trees.

Which means students and staff putting the projects together could use any materials besides a Christmas Tree.

“It’s just a really cool way to express what our club does and what our club is about. We also get to see what other clubs are about too. Like if you don’t hear about them or see what they do on campus, you get a sneak preview of what they do so it’s just a really cool way to express ourselves,” Schleich said.

“There are 18 different displays, student orgs, campus departments and they are all competing in various themes for most unique, best lighting, and people’s choice award. So that’s where the public comes in. Everybody gets three votes and the winner of that wins the entire competition,” Chris Pappas, Student Engagement Assistant, said.

Anyone is welcome to check out the projects, enjoy some apple cider and cookies, and vote on your favorite tree.

The School of Mines urges everyone checking out trees to bring non-perishable foods to donate to their food pantry. Friday will be the last day people can vote from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.