SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A first-time donation drive is exceeding expectations.

Last Thursday, Scheels in Sioux Falls set out 100 empty Easter baskets in hopes that customers would fill at least 62 for the kids at Children’s Home Society.

Scheels asked the community to fill 100 Easter baskets for kids in need, and the community delivered.

“We gave them a week to fill these baskets and they had all 100 filled within three days,” Scheels Events Coordinator Cierra Von Bergen said.

On Thursday, the baskets full of toys and treats made their way to the Children’s Home Society in Sioux Falls.

“They put everything in there from coloring books to chalk to bubbles, of course, the candy that everyone wants at Easter time, so it was fun to see the creative ways they filled them,” Von Bergen said.

“It’s just so heartwarming to see not only the businesses generosity to Children’s Home but also individuals in Sioux Falls are generous and I think they intuitively understand what it’s like for a kiddo not to be with their family over a major holiday like Easter,” Children’s Home Society CEO Michelle Lavallee said.

Children’s Home CEO Michelle Lavallee says the gift means more than anyone will ever know.

“I wish you could see their faces when they get them because that is something to behold, but of course, they can never be on camera so we’ll just go back and tell everybody what they had to say,” Lavallee said.

Boys and girls, ages 4-14 are residents at Children’s Home Society, but they also have a day school program.

“We have 62 kids that live here, but we also have 30 day students so tomorrow when they go home around 3:00 they’ll be able to take their baskets with them,” Lavallee said.

The residents will wake up to a basket on Sunday, and for some, it will be their first Easter basket.

“Our kids come from some pretty challenging circumstances and when somebody is able to give this kind of joy it warms all of our hearts, so we share this throughout the campus and I just want to says thank you so much,” Lavallee said.

Scheels received some extra money during the donation drive and is also supplying snacks for Children’s Home Society employees who are working on Sunday.