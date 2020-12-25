Alcester nursing home wants to spread pen pal success to other long term care facilities

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s been a tough year for everyone because of the pandemic and residents of long term care facilities have been more isolated than ever. That’s why there has been such an outpouring of support for residents at one South Dakota nursing home.

It was exactly one month ago, we first brought you the story of the residents of the Alcester Care and Rehab Center.

With the holidays approaching the staff came up with an idea. They put out a call for pen pals on the center’s Facebook page, and boy did people deliver.

“It’s daily, it’s overwhelming, we get so many letters it gives me goosebumps, it’s just been amazing,” said Social Services Director, Jade Petersen.

Petersen and Activities Director Wendy Ballantyne say staff have been busy helping residents read and answer the letters. 50 to 100 letters a day from as far away as Belgium and Australia.

They’ve even kept of map of where the letters are coming from in the U.S.



“They sit and they look at them all day long, they go through them, they organize them, they wonder how they are gong to write everyone back,” said Balantyne.

Long lost friends and distant cousins have reached out.

“We have so many letters that its hard to write back everybody, unfortunately we won’t be able to,

but they are getting them, they are reading them, and they are loving them,” said Petersen.

They’ve received so many letters, they have a request.

“We want those who still wish to participate in our pen pal program, to contact their local nursing home, so that way the joy can be spread everywhere. Because right now we get so many letters and our residents love it. They could actually have a letter a day for the next 365 days, yah they could have a letter a day. We just ask try sending them to your local nursing home, because our residents love it, I guarantee other nursing homes will love it too,” said Petersen.

In the true spirit of Christmas they are now asking people to share the love.