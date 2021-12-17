Actors with DakotAbilities take the stage to perform a holiday play

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Actors of all abilities are taking the stage today to put on a holiday play to help get everyone into the Christmas spirit.

This is the final practice before this afternoon’s performance of “North Pole’s Got Talent.”

It’s a play put on by actors from DakotAbilities in partnership with The Black Hills Playhouse.

“There’s about 15 actors in the play, DakotAbilities or mission is to support people in the way they need and want to be supported and to make those opportunities available,” director of development, DakotAbilities, Jennifer Hoesing said.

This is the first in-person play since the pandemic. Chad is playing the role of Jack Frost.

“It’s part of the Christmas spirit and I think this is going to be one of those plays we are going to look back at over time and want to do again,” actor Chad said.

What makes this play unique is that accommodations and adaptations are used to make sure everyone can participate.

“In this show you see people using their cell phones because that’s how they communicate, pointing to pictures, some of them we have stage partners that help them move, some of them do choreography, they help lines for some people and it’s really meeting them where they’re at and helping them be successful,” director of education, Black Hills Playhouse, Deb Workman said.

And now this group is looking to spread some holiday cheer.

“You just express yourself so it’s a really great partnership we have with DakotAbilities,” Workman said.

This is the 15th play that Black Hills Playhouse and DakotAbilities have put on together.