Accountants’ volunteer landscaping project

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — A Sioux Falls accounting firm closed its ledgers for the day Wednesday in favor of tallying-up good deeds.

Employees with Eide Bailly branched-out into the woods, clearing overgrowth at the Mary Jo Wegner Arboretum.

“I sit down at a desk all day and am out with clients and everything, so it’s fun to be outside and do all this kind of stuff,” Eide Bailly accountant Dylan Hanson said.

This arboretum spruce-up is part of Eide Bailly’s Community Day, when workers leave the office to take part in volunteer projects. Many of the workers enjoy extending their green thumbs as part of a helping hand.

“Personally, I love to come home and go back behind my home, out in my own flower beds, so this is right in my wheel-house,” Eide Bailly tax partner Beth Feuchtenberger said.

The arboretum appreciates the one-hundred volunteers fanning out across the park.

“It’s a huge deal for us, because we can’t do everything on our own and having a volunteer group like this come out and spend the day, just says a lot about their support of the arboretum and their interest in being outside,” Mary Jo Wegner Interim Director Mike Cooper said.

This volunteer effort helps bring together departments within the company that, up until now, had been socially-distanced by the pandemic.

“We were on Zoom last year, we were working from home. Some of these folks, I haven’t seen in over a year,” Feuchtenberger said.

These workers, separated by the pandemic, have found a common cause in giving back to the community.

“It’s fun to look around at the end of the day and see how much we actually got accomplished and see how everything came together,” Hanson said.

The hard work by the Eide Bailly volunteers has really taken root at the arboretum. They performed similar tasks at the park two years ago. They had to cancel their Community Day last year because of the pandemic.

Volunteer opportunities at the arboretum