SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Residents of the Good Samaritan Society in Sioux Falls have visited parks, the zoo, and even a quarry. Now, one Prairie Creek resident was part of the gallery at the Sanford International.

Minnehaha Country Club is open to the public for Thursday’s Pro-Am events at the Sanford International and a resident of Good Samaritan Society is among the spectators.

“We’re just trying to include the residents in everyday life like they were living at home,” Good Samaritan Society – Prairie Creek Activities & Wellness Supervisor Taryn Siemonsma-Garry said.

Taryn Siemonsma-Garry is the Activities & Wellness Supervisor at Prairie Creek. She says this is the organization’s first trip to the Sanford International.

“Just something different. It’s not an everyday thing and it’s very exciting that we get the opportunity to be here and see what’s going on on the course,” Siemonsma-Garry said.

“I’m an outdoors person, so I love being out when the sun is shining,” Good Samaritan Society – Prairie Creek resident Ruth Brockmann said.

Prairie Creek resident Ruth Brockmann is originally from Iowa but moved to Sioux Falls to be near family and enjoys these excursions.

“To me, it’s very important because not being familiar with Sioux Falls or this area, so having these opportunities to take the little car, van to go out and see the different places and activities,” Brockmann said.

The tournament is an opportunity for fans of all levels, including a novice like Brockmann, to experience a round of professional golf.

“Just get people out here in the community that have maybe never seen a professional golf tournament before. What we have out here is pretty special, so just getting more and more people out here, young or old, it’s so cool,” Sanford International Tournament Director Josh Brewster said.

Brockmann even had the chance to meet 2-time U.S. Open champion and tournament host, Andy North.

“Just stay safe, don’t get hit,” Tournament Host Andy North said. “That’s right (laugh),” Brockmann said.

A few residents had to cancel their trip to the Pro-Am shortly before departure, but Siemonsma-Garry says they’ll look to recruit a few more guests for next year’s tournament.