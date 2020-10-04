A special concert held for kids at the Sanford Children’s Hospital

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The West Lyon Marching band took part in the annual Festival of Bands Saturday at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls, but that wasn’t their only performance of the day.

“Being able to do this just brings so much joy not only to their lives, but to ours,” senior Taylor Rentschler said. “We’re very thankful to have every weekend that we do, so just being able to do this is amazing.”

The band performed in the Festival of Bands Saturday afternoon, which was held without an audience. At their performance Saturday night, they played in front of a special crowd at the Sanford Children’s Hospital.

“We wanted to give them a meaningful experience both musically and something that they will remember; and just show them that not all needs to be bad in our world. And we preach all the time, musically, that it’s not all about winning competitions. It’s about the impact we can make musically,” band director Drew Balta said.

For most band members, the performance was a surprise, but they were excited when they pulled up to the hospital.

“We didn’t get to have awards, have people watch us, but I think it’s even more special to come here and give a little light into the world and to these kids in the hospital and to the kids that came out and watched us,” senior drum major Isabelle Metzger said. “For me, I love seeing joy on people’s faces just knowing that we’re doing something for the better.”

The performance was especially noteworthy for senior Raelyn Vandekamp.

“For me, I was one of the first patients here back when I was in Kindergarten and now I’m a senior, and it just feels really memorable and special to be able to come back here and just remember what it’s like to be there, and remember that it’s lonely there and just having this kind of group come out is really special,” Vandekamp said.

The show they performed was named “All You Need is Love” and included a mash-up of seven different Beatles songs.

“As I was walking through the band, I had a couple kids say to me, ‘This might be one of the most meaningful experiences of my life,’ and we kept this a secret from them because I wanted it to be a true, honest reaction when they showed up here and the difference they could make,” Balta said. “I’m a huge Iowa Hawkeye fan. Grew up pretty much right up the street from Iowa City and the ‘Hawkeye Wave’ has been a huge thing, so that’s where this kind of came from.”

“What really was going through my head was that this is going to be very special,” senior Mason Langenhorst said. “We had a busy day, but just being able to come here and play for the kids and being able to actually show that with all that’s going on, all you need is actually love and it’s just really nice to show that.”

The West Lyon marching band will head to Orange City, Iowa next week.