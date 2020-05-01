A slice of togetherness

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Many of us are missing our co-workers as businesses continue to have staff working from home.

The days of heading into the office are on hold for Matt Hammer. He and his Lawrence & Schiller co-workers are working from home.

“A lot of Zoom calls, Facetime, being on the phone,” Consumer Insights Strategist Matt Hammer said.

But on Friday he got to talk to some of them face to face, from a distance.

“It’s kind of crazy to actually be able to see everybody,” Hammer said.

The advertising and marketing agency invited employees to drive through the parking lot to pick up a free pizza. It’s an out-of-the-box way during a pandemic to let employees know they’re appreciated.

“We’ve done Zoom happy hours. We’ve done Zoom trivia, so trying to think of something a little bit different, so what we came up with is free lunch,” Director of HR Bickett said.

“We’ve all been looking at each other on Zoom for the last month and a half, but we thought it would be fun to kind of feel within a six foot presence of these great people we love working with that we haven’t been together for a long time,” Senior VP Mark Glissendorf said.

While Hammer only saw some of his co-workers for a short while, it was a slice of change from the current routine.

“We’re just going to be getting through this, making the best of it, looking forward to seeing everybody again,” Hammer said.

Not only did employees in Sioux Falls receive pizzas, but Lawrence & Schiller also provided pizza for staff in Brookings and Minneapolis.