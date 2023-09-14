SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sanford International tees off Friday at Minnehaha Country Club in Sioux Falls, but not every big moment associated with the tournament takes place on the golf course.

Landyn Keiser is the Sanford Children’s Hospital Ambassador for this week’s Sanford International.

“Hitting balls, going out, hanging out with people out on the course. It’s just been fun,” Sanford Children’s Hospital Ambassador Landyn Keiser said.

The 15-year-old is two years removed from a UTV crash that nearly robbed him of his ability to walk. Thursday, Keiser found himself on a shopping spree at Scheels with professional golfer Rob Labritz.

“Got some nice khakis, nice pants, nice polos, and some pullovers,” Keiser said.

Keiser wasn’t just shopping for himself; he was also picking out gifts for kids at the Sanford Children’s Hospital.

“I picked out a lot of LEGO, lots of little cars, just some little stuffed animals. Something small that the kids like. Something that I would have liked when I was at the hospital; just something I know they’ll enjoy,” Keiser said.

“He’s a happy, well-adjusted kid, just like any other kid who endured a pretty crazy accident, so it’s really nice to see him on the other side of that and living his life,” PGA TOUR Champions player Rob Labritz said.

Labritz has been playing professional golf for more than 30 years and says the PGA TOUR Champions gives back at every stop for one reason.

“Because of this (points to face), it makes everybody smile, and it’s good for the kids that we’re embracing. I have a reach out here, so if I can bring a smile to somebody’s face that’s what we’re here to do. We’re here to give time for the community and that’s why we’re in these different cities, it’s awesome,” Labritz said.

As for Thursday’s adventure, Keiser hopes the kids like what he selected.

“Where I was and giving back, it’s special because it was hard there and I hope that these toys make it a little bit easier for the children there,” Keiser said.

The clothes and toys that landed in the cart during Thursday’s shopping spree were donated by Scheels.

Keiser will hit the opening tee shot prior to the first round of the Sanford International Friday morning. The opening ceremony is scheduled for 10:00 at Minnehaha Country Club.