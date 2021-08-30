A parade in place of a wedding

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Postponing already planned weddings became a reality for many couples last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

But when one couple from Sioux Falls got engaged in 2020, they had hoped everything would be calmed down enough to get married this year. Unfortunately, just five days before their wedding day, they too had to postpone.

A personal parade was not the celebration AJ Breck and Calli Barse were expecting to have this past weekend …. they were supposed to be walking down the aisle for their wedding.

“Unfortunately, COVID happened and my future husband, as well as my brother and some of the groomsmen, ended up getting COVID,” Calli Barse said. “So we obviously chose to postpone our wedding for the safety of everyone, we don’t want to put anyone’s health at risk.”

So their family, friends and the bridal party came together on Saturday, the day they were supposed to get married, and surprised them with a drive-by parade.

“It’s been hard. So they’ve been quarantining all week and just to not be able to give them a hug and tell them that we’re there for them has been hard,” Laurie Barse, Calli’s mom, said. “And this crazy family of ours can’t get by without doing something like this.”

AJ and Calli both grew up in Sioux Falls, but have been living in Bethesda, Maryland, and working as frontline nurses fighting COVID-19.

“Getting to see everybody at least one more time before we go back home meant absolutely the world,” AJ Breck said.

Their vacation may have been spent quarantining, but they say this little celebration meant a lot to them.

“You know, it’s a little bittersweet today, being our actual wedding day and not being able to officially get married today,” Calli Barse said. “So just to see all of our family and friends drive-by, it was really, really sweet.”

“And the most important thing through all of this is the people,” AJ Breck said. “We still have everybody. So that was one thing that I pointed out right away that meant the most to me. So, I’m feeling better, Cody, Calli’s brother, is feeling better and that’s the most we could ask for.”

The couple is now back in Maryland, but the wedding has been postponed for next year here in Sioux Falls.