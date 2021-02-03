A large prize helps ease a fisherman’s pain

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls man has quite a tale after winning the ice fishing tournament at Catfish Bay over the weekend.

It’s the calm after the storm at Catfish Bay. A record number of anglers participated in Ice Fish Fest on Saturday.

“914 people fishing out here at Catfish Bay for Ice Fish Fest 2021, our ten year anniversary, so that was awesome,” Catfish Bay President & Founder Jim Bruns said.

383 fish hit the scale, none bigger than a 2.78-pound largemouth bass caught by David Havermann.

“To see that thing come up, when it did, the head was so big it took up the whole hole. I held it up and it was just, yeah, it was just an awesome, awesome feeling,” Ice Fish Fest champion David Havermann said.

A seemingly small investment netted Havermann the top prize of $5,000.

“This guy not only was super excited to win, if you look at our Facebook page, he was just jumping for joy, but after talking to him found out he had some tough stuff going on in his life recently and really needed the money,” Bruns said.

A drywaller by trade, Havermann nearly didn’t attend this year’s tournament after money went missing from his bank account.

“My youngest son, he asked me if I was interested in going, he wanted to go and I really couldn’t afford it,” Havermann said.

Someone had hacked his business and personal accounts. The thief got away with hundreds of dollars.

“When I joined that tournament I was stuck with $80 for the rest of the week. I had a bunch of things bounce and things were kind of looking a little bleak for me,” Havermann said.

This timely prize will help ease the pain.

“It was a blessing. I think if there was anybody there that truly needed that money I think the good Lord put it in the right hands because I truly needed it,” Havermann said.

And now his son, and fishing partner, wants his share.

“He wanted half, but that’s not happening (laugh),” Havermann said.

It’s not all good news for Havermann. His fish ended up back in the lake before he got a picture.

As for the stolen money, David says he has fraud protection and is currently working with his bank.