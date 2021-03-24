A kind gesture for a local mother

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Misplacing your phone, keys, or even the remote is something many of us have done. But when it comes to losing your wallet, real concern can set in.

That’s what happened for one local woman, although it may have actually been a blessing in disguise.

Kim Brahmer is a single mother of two, working a full time job as a nurses assistant at Sanford Health. March 19th was her day off. She was running errands when she noticed her wallet was missing after leaving the Sanford Wellness Center.

“I started like panicking now. Cause I’m like, I had my whole life in it. I’m like, where’s my wallet. I have to get all this stuff done. I had to get formula. Like I had to get everything done that day,” Kim Brahmer said.

She retraced her steps with no luck. And when a phone call from her boss came through, even more panic set in.

“I looked at the number and I was like, Oh no, I’m supposed to be at work right now. Top off my day. I’m supposed to be at work. Well, he goes, Hey Kim, it’s Joe. And I was like, I said, Oh no. And he’s like, no, this is a good thing. And I was like, what? He’s like you remember Dr. Atchison?” Brahmer said.

Dr. Scott Atchison retired from Sanford Health about a year ago. He and Brahmer were coworkers who hadn’t seen each other since his retirement.

“I was in a bicycle instead of a car, as I pulled out of the Sanford Wellness Center parking lot, I saw a wallet and it was pink. So I knew it probably wasn’t mine,” Atchison said.

The wallet was in fact Brahmer’s, so the two made plans to meet for her to retrieve her wallet, catching up beforehand about Brahmer’s newest daughter.

“I was sitting at home waiting for her to stop by and thought, well, I hope I have some cash. I’ll put that in there and surprise her with it. That will be just something fun to do. And so that’s what I did,” Atchison said.

“I went to his house and got it. And then I left and I went to the store and when I pulled out my ID, there was a $50 bill on it with a note from Dr. Atchison that said, congrats on your new baby, buy her a cute outfit,” Brahmer said.

With her wallet found and a thoughtful surprise inside, she says the gesture nearly brought her to tears, reminding her just how much good is around us.

“It just goes to show that there are still good people out there and you know, there’s compassionate people out there,” Brahmer said.

Both say that a little bit of kindness can go a long way, and encourage others to pay it forward.