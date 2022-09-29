SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The annual Ed Polzin Game feed in Brandon is still a few months away. But the organization behind the fundraiser has come up with something new. This Saturday, they are holding a fish Fry and gun raffle. 30 guns in 30 minutes, that”s the idea behind a new fundraiser. The same people who organize the annual Wild Game Feed are raising more money to help kids with cancer and other serious illness. They are selling 300 tickets for one hundred dollars apiece. Then drawing the names for 30 guns, many of them hunting rifles.

“So its another way of raising more money for the need,” said Stan Schoeneman, President Ed Polzin Game Feed.

The event takes place this Saturday at the VFW in Brandon along with a fish fry.

“We purchased the guns through Gary’s Gun shop, and he’s going to do all the background checks and that type of thing,” said Schoeneman.

Jill Meier, the Ed Polzin Wild Game Feed Secretary says the money raised goes where it is needed. For instance, last winter, they helped the people living in four apartments damaged by fire just before Christmas.

The money doesn’t come with any strings attached.

“It will be medical expenses; you know there is no real criteria. It’s where their need is if they need to pay the rent that month or the gas bill however that money can help them that’s what we are all about,” said Meier.

The fish fry will be held from 5 to 6:30 Saturday at the VFW with a free-will offering. Tickets are going fast, but the last few may be available through the Brandon Valley Journal. Just call the office if you want tickets. The group hopes to raise about $12,000.

The upcoming Ed Polzin Wild Game Feed is scheduled for the Saturday before the Superbowl.