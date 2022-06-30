RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Two Pennington County Deputies are being honored today for their courageous work in the field.

While on duty a year ago, Pennington County Deputy, Anthony White, responded to a call of a man who had been stabbed.

“I looked down and realized the seriousness of his wounds, I actually said out loud, ‘This isn’t good,'” Deputy White said.

White reacted quickly, applying pressure to the man’s injuries and keeping him conscious until an ambulance arrived.

That’s why today, he is receiving the Meritorious Service Award.

“The people of this community are very important to us and Deputy White getting the award just represents the epitome of that. He’s one of the guys that jumps on it first thing, ‘Hey I want to come in and work that call.’ He responds immediately,” Sgt. Jeremy Milstead, nominator, said.

“It just goes to show that my agency doesn’t necessarily forget about its employees and what we try to do everyday,” Deputy White said.

Deputy Chris Lindquist was awarded the Medal of Distinguished Service because he saved a man’s life while putting his own life at risk during a fire last week in Wall.

“It definitely was a dangerous situation. The smoke was overpowering. It was very thick, it would get in your eyes, your nose, your lungs and it was hard to breathe. But even though there was a lot of carnage and wreckage, I believe it was the best outcome that could happen at the time,” Deputy Lindquist said.

Deputy White says while being recognized is not always in the job description, it never changes the pride he feels working in law enforcement.

“Once I started this, I realized this was home,” Deputy White said.

Both Deputy White and Deputy Lindquist are important assets to the Sheriff’s Office. And Pennington County is looking to hire more members like them in several fields.