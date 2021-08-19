$15,000 surprise for Sioux Falls grade school

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Students at a Sioux Falls grade school will start the school year with more resources available in their classroom. Schulte Subaru donated $15,000 Thursday to Hawthorne Elementary. The large donation came as a big surprise to the Hawthorne staff.

Unsuspecting teachers at Hawthorne Elementary were caught off-guard for what they thought would be a routine meeting.

“I just thought I was going to a staff meeting this morning and so this was the first time all the staff was together, so we were all excited to just be together,” Hawthorne Reading Specialist Lori Novak said.

That collective excitement turned into amazement when Schulte Subaru announced the Sioux Falls company was donating $15,000 to the school.

“Amazing. Amazing gift in support of the community,” Novak said.

The donation was originally planned for $10,000, but Mike and Sarah Schulte made a last-minute decision to kick in an extra $5,000.

“We try to give back as much as we can and education is a core pillar, not to be cliche, but children really are our future and we want the kids at this school to be able to have the same experience that any other kid in any other district would be able to have and not have to be limited by their family’s economic situation,” Mike Schulte of Schulte Subaru said.

The donation is a much-welcomed gift at a school where all students are on free and reduced lunches.

“Our students and families work hard to just make ends meet and be able to afford the things they can. This will offer us to support some of those families that may need some extra support and help to just get their school supplies and things like that,” Hawthorne Principal Stephanie Jones said.

Jones says some of the money may also go toward taking students on more field trips in the future. A new school year, already off to a promising start, thanks to financial support from the community.

Schulte Subaru is already planning on making another donation to the school next year, with the goal of doubling this year’s amount.