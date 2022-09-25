SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — After months of hard work, many gardeners are gathering their produce. That’s the case out at McCrossan Boys Ranch where the boys have been tending to their crops all summer.

It’s a labor of love.

“Pulling a lot of weeds, watering is a big thing, working on it every day. It’s a lot of keeping up with it,” 19-year-old Travis said.

Travis is just one of the boys at McCrossan Boys Ranch who has dedicated hundreds of hours this summer keeping the garden in tip-top shape. He spends about 30 to 40 hours each week in the garden.

“It’s quite a bit of work but it pays off in the end,” Travis said.

From potatoes to corn and even pumpkins, this garden has a little bit of everything.

Garden area at McCrossan Boys Ranch

“There was a great big patch of onions. We had 5,000 onions; they did really well. Then we’ve got our beans, cucumbers, beets, carrots,” volunteer Brian Parsons said.

Some of these fresh veggies end up on the dinner table at the ranch, but a lot of the fresh produce is going into the community, including Feeding South Dakota.

“My goal is to just to produce as much as I can,” Parsons said.

Over 15,000 pounds of produce will be donated from the garden.

“I think it helps quite a few people, a lot of people,” Travis said.

It’s not only allowing the boys to get experience in gardening and growing their own food, but also a way to give back to the community.

The potato harvest is over 4,000 pounds this year.