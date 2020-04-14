10-year-old Brandon boy making hand sanitizer for the homeless

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Braxton’s Bubble Company is hoping to give back this month by making hand sanitizer for the homeless.

The business is owned and operated by a ten-year-old Brandon boy. Braxton Saxer’s company usually focuses on making bath bombs but the elementary student wants to pitch in to help during the COVID-19 pandemic. He’s already made 60 bottles that will be doled out through the Helpline Center.

“Because it’s COVID-19 and I just want to help people. Then there’s other people out there that don’t want hand sanitizer, they just want bath bombs. So we’ve been doing no-contact deliveries,” Saxer said.

If you’d like to support the cause, Saxer and Cook are in need of donations of supplies or funds.