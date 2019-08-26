Pontoon goes over Lake Zumbro Dam in MN, passengers safe

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A pontoon boat went over the power dam at Lake Zumbro in Wabasha County around 10:40 p.m. Saturday, the Wabasha County Sheriff’s Office said.

The pontoon driver realized they were at the edge of the dam near Mac’s Park Place, the report said. The driver reportedly tried to exit the area but wasn’t able to, before asking the four boat passengers to sit on one side of the boat.

Before the pontoon went over the dam, one person jumped into the water and swam to a buoy before being helped by other boaters, the office said. The other three occupants rode the pontoon over the dam and landed upright.

One person was transported to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries, the office said.

The passengers are from Olmsted County.