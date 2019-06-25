Politics

White House threatens to veto border bill

By:

Posted: Jun 24, 2019 09:26 PM CDT

Updated: Jun 24, 2019 09:26 PM CDT

The White House is threatening to veto a $4.5 billion border bill that House Democrats plan to try pushing through the chamber this week.
    
White House officials complain in a letter to lawmakers that the bill lacks money for detention by the federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency, and for border security measures. They also objected to other provisions making it harder for authorities to detain migrants.
    
The Democratic bill omits money for added beds the agency wants to detain more people, and for building President Donald Trump's proposed wall along the Mexican border.
    
House leaders hope lawmakers will approve the measure as soon as Tuesday, before Congress leaves for a July 4 recess.
    
The Republican-run Senate plans to vote this week on a similar bipartisan bill
 

