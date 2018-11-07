Politics

Voter Turnout At 61-Percent In Minnehaha County

Posted: Nov 07, 2018 06:29 AM CST

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - Tuesday was a busy night at the Minnehaha County Election Center in Sioux Falls. Nearly 14,000 absentee ballots came in first. They were counted first and uploaded into the system.

All of the Girls Scouts were bringing in the ballots here from all over town. 

Minnehaha County Auditor Bob Litz: The Girl Scouts were awesome tonight they bucked up, they hustled. 

Angela Kennecke: They were carrying in the heavy ballot boxes. 

Litz: They were carrying in the heavy ballot boxes. I had some concerns about that, but those girls, they bucked it up and had big guns amd away they went. 

Angela Kennecke: There was a little hold up this evening in getting the results. We were supposed to start seeing them on a monitor at a little after 8 p.m. They started coming in at 8:32 p.m.  But after that the system seemed to run relatively smoothly. 

Litz: I have not had any problems, no torn ballots, nothing that's been unusual.

Overall the voting machines and the volunteers and everything seemed to run relatively smoothly here in Sioux Falls.

According to the Secretary of State's website, Minnehaha County had over 61% voter turnout in Tuesday's election.
 

