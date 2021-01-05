USD Professor Michael Card sheds light on Electoral College challenges

President Trump’s bid to overturn November’s election results takes center stage tomorrow in Washington, D.C. That’s when members of both houses of Congress will meet to certify each state’s electoral college results. At least 13 Republican Senators and more than a hundred U.S Representatives plan to challenge the electoral college count which Joe Biden won with 306 votes to Trump’s 232.

South Dakota’s congressional delegation, all Republicans, are not among those mounting the challenge. Monday night, the president called on Vice President Mike Pence to do something when he presides over the official count of the electoral ballots.

“I hope Mike Pence comes through for us,” said Trump.

USD Political Science Professor, Michael Card says he looked over the U.S. Constitution and other documents to see if there was any action the vice president could take to change the votes.

“I did a very quick reading of the 1887 statute which defined this process and I couldn’t find anything there that gives the vice president anything but the authority to preside over the session,” said Card.

Professor Card says the fact that senate leadership is not backing the move is important.

“I think the largest challenge in this particular area is that the majority leader of the Senate, the number two senator, which is our own Senator John Thune here from South Dakota and several other key senators have urged the other senators who agreed to support the challenge from the House of Representatives, whoever makes those challenges and urged them not to. They have decided that there really is no room from looking at the constitutional laws that this is going to change the results,” said Card.

Card believes tomorrow could be nothing more than political theater. However, those making the challenge may be after something, and that something may be a special commission to look into the 2020 election.

“I suspect this is political theater and they have something to gain, and that is those who raise the objections may be wanting this commission to study the 2020 election and be able to give voice to their concerns,” Card said.

Professor Card says he doesn’t expect Wednesday’s session to change the fact that Joe Biden won the electoral votes needed, but he does expect the special session to last much longer than usual.