US Rep. Jordan Denies Claims He Knew Of Ohio State Sex Abuse

Posted: Jul 04, 2018 07:19 PM CDT

Updated: Jul 04, 2018 07:19 PM CDT

FREMONT, Ohio (AP) - U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan says he never knew of sexual abuse by a now-dead doctor who examined wrestlers Jordan helped coach decades ago at Ohio State University.
    
Ex-wrestlers Mike DiSabato and Dunyasha Yetts say the powerful Republican congressman from Ohio knew back then that Richard Strauss was groping male wrestlers.
    
Jordan spoke to reporters at a July Fourth rally in Fremont and said he knew Strauss but wasn't aware of abuse by him. Jordan says if he'd learned of such allegations he would have reported them.
    
Ohio State male athletes from 14 sports have alleged sexual misconduct by Strauss, who was on the faculty and medical staff. An independent investigation is underway.
    
Jordan says he's willing to talk with investigators. He says if abuse occurred victims deserve justice.
 

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


