US releases photos to bolster claim Iran attacked tankers

Posted: Jun 17, 2019 07:33 PM CDT

Updated: Jun 17, 2019 07:33 PM CDT

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Pentagon is releasing new photos that officials say show that members of Iran's Revolutionary Guard were responsible for attacks last week on two oil tankers near the Persian Gulf.
    
The military says the photos taken from a Navy helicopter show Iranian forces removing an unexploded mine from the side of the Japanese-owned Kokuka Courageous oil tanker in the Gulf of Oman.
    
Other photos show a large hole on the side of the Courageous, above the water line, that officials say appears to have been caused by another mine.
    
The Pentagon released the photos Monday to bolster its claim that Iran was responsible for the attacks. Iran has denied involvement.
    
The attacks on the tanker occurred as relations between the U.S. and Iran have deteriorated in recent months.
 

