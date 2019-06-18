US releases photos to bolster claim Iran attacked tankers

by: Associated Press

An oil tanker is on fire in the sea of Oman, Thursday, June 13, 2019. Two oil tankers near the strategic Strait of Hormuz were reportedly attacked on Thursday, an assault that left one ablaze and adrift as sailors were evacuated from both vessels and the U.S. Navy rushed to assist amid heightened tensions between […]

WASHINGTON (AP) – The Pentagon is releasing new photos that officials say show that members of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard were responsible for attacks last week on two oil tankers near the Persian Gulf.
    
The military says the photos taken from a Navy helicopter show Iranian forces removing an unexploded mine from the side of the Japanese-owned Kokuka Courageous oil tanker in the Gulf of Oman.
    
Other photos show a large hole on the side of the Courageous, above the water line, that officials say appears to have been caused by another mine.
    
The Pentagon released the photos Monday to bolster its claim that Iran was responsible for the attacks. Iran has denied involvement.
    
The attacks on the tanker occurred as relations between the U.S. and Iran have deteriorated in recent months.
 

