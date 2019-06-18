US releases photos to bolster claim Iran attacked tankers

WASHINGTON (AP) — Military and police forces led by Sri Lanka's former defense secretary, now a presidential hopeful, repeatedly tortured and raped political opponents, in some cases branding them with hot metal rods and lashing them with electrical cables, according to new allegations made Wednesday by 10 men and women in an American court.

The claims against Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who along with his brother is a prominent figure in Sri Lankan politics, add harrowing details to allegations of abuse that surfaced in an April lawsuit in California. The case details physical, sexual and psychological attacks during and after a decades-long civil war between the government and the island country's ethnic minority. A U.N. experts' panel report has said about 45,000 Tamil civilians may have been killed in the final months of the fighting alone.