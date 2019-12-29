1  of  2
Breaking News
I-90 EB closed from Rapid City to Mitchell. I-90 WB closed from Mitchell to Wall. Watertown Regional Airport is closed
1  of  23
Closings & Delays
Aberdeen First United Methodist Church Alcester United Church of Christ Armour UCC Bon Homme County Sheriff's Britton Lutheran Parish Calvary Episcopal Cathedral City of Beresford City of Gregory City of Harrisburg City of Hartford City of Lennox City of Milbank City of Mitchell City of Salem City of Wagner City of Winner Clear Lake United Methodist Eagle Butte Indian Health Service Mike Durfee State Prison - Springfield St. Paul Lutheran Church W. Keeble Health Center Wagner Indian Health Services Watertown Regional Airport

US: Military strikes target militia in deadly Iraq attack

Politics

by: ELLEN KNICKMEYER, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. carried out military strikes in Iraq and Syria targeting a militia blamed for an attack that killed an American contractor, a Defense Department spokesman said Sunday.

U.S. forces conducted “precision defensive strikes” against five sites of Kataeb Hezbollah, or Hezbollah Brigades, an Iran-backed Iraqi militia, spokesman Jonathan Hoffman said in a statement.

The U.S. blames the militia for a rocket barrage Friday that killed a U.S. defense contractor at a military compound near Kirkuk, in northern Iraq.

Officials said attackers fired as many as 30 rockets in Friday’s assault.

The Defense Department gave no details immediately on how the strikes were conducted. It said the U.S. hit three of the militia’s sites in Iraq and two in Syria, including weapon caches and the militia’s command and control bases.

Hoffman said the U.S. strikes will weaken the group’s ability to carry out future attacks on Americans and their Iraqi government allies.

Iraq’s Hezbollah Brigades, a separate force from the Lebanese group Hezbollah, operate under the umbrella of the state-sanctioned militias known collectively as the Popular Mobilization Forces. Many of them are supported by Iran.

A senior member of the Popular Mobilization Forces, who spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak to the news media, said at at least 12 fighters with the Hezbollah Brigades had died in U.S. strikes along the Iraq and Syria border. His account could not immediately be independently confirmed.

____

Associated Press writer Qassim Abdul-Zahra in Baghdad contributed.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories


 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss

Our Contests

More Contests