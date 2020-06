RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) -- Western South Dakota was Governor Kristi Noem's second stop on a tour of the state to announce how much money cities and counties could receive to help with COVID-19 costs.

She was joined by Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender, Pennington County Commissioner Deb Hadcock, Pennington County Sheriff Kevin Thom and Liza Clark with the Bureau of Finance and Management as she shared how much of the $1.25 billion South Dakota received from the CARES Act will go to those communities.