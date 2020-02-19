U.S. Rep Dusty Johnson announces re-election bid

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — U.S. Representative Dusty Johnson has announced that he is running for re-election.

Johnson brought his family to join Wednesdays launch event. He says his campaign will be based in Rapid City as it is a ‘political powerhouse’ and is where several of his staff will be working out of. Johnson says in his first term, he is proud to be a voice for rural South Dakota and rural America.

“I am most proud that my colleges saw me as an issuary expert and a fighter for those rural areas which is why I was named the top Republican on the subcommittee that oversees the farm bill and oversees the U.S. Department of Agriculture, that is not a typical honor for a freshman. I’m going to continue to be that voice for rural South Dakota,” U.S. Representative Dusty Johnson, said.

Johnson will have a challenger in the Republican primary. Liz Marty May from Kyle, South Dakota has also announced she is running for the U.S. House seat. According to the Federal Election Commission website, Whitney Raver, Ellee Spawn and Brian Wirth are also running on the Democrat ticket.