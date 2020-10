BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) — Republican U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania will not seek reelection in 2022 and plans to leave public service, he confirmed, a surprise move for the fiercely anti-tax and anti-regulation lawmaker who had been seen as the favorite to be the party's nominee for governor in two years.

Toomey’s decision will force Pennsylvania Republicans to look elsewhere for candidates — and to a wide-open field — for both seats in a politically divided state where both parties have shown they can win statewide races.