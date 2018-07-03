Trump To Rescind Obama-Era Guidance On Affirmative Action
WASHINGTON (AP) - The Trump administration is rescinding Obama-era guidance that encouraged schools to take a person's race into account to encourage diversity in admissions.
That's according to an administration official who spoke on condition of anonymity because the announcement had not yet been made.
A formal announcement was expected later Tuesday.
