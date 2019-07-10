Trump revamps kidney care to spur transplants, home dialysis

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump is directing the government to revamp the nation’s care for kidney disease to give more people with failing kidneys a chance at early transplants and home dialysis.

Trump is set to sign an executive order Wednesday aimed at saving lives and millions of Medicare dollars.

Senior administration officials tell The Associated Press that the order also is designed to ease financial hardship for living donors and help organizations collecting deceased donations do a better job.

Federal health officials have made clear their intention to shake up a system that favors expensive, time-consuming dialysis in large centers over easier-to-tolerate at-home care or transplants that help patients live longer

About 30 million American adults have chronic kidney disease, costing Medicare a staggering $113 billion.