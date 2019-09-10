Trump promises report on his finances before election

NEW YORK (AP) – President Donald Trump is promising to release a new financial report of his personal holdings to the public before the 2020 election, though it is unclear how much detail will be revealed.

He told reporters Monday that he plans to release an “extremely complete” report before the presidential election. His comments come amid scrutiny of Vice President Mike Pence’s stay last week at a Trump resort in Ireland and questions about why an Air Force crew stayed at one of his properties in Scotland.

Trump says he doesn’t need any money from people staying overnight at his hotels and says the new report will make that clear.

House Democrats are investigating taxpayer-funded government spending at Trump properties as part of their probe into the Trump’s finances.