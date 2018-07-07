Trump Lawyers Call Comey 'Machiavellian' In Note To Mueller

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Associated Press has obtained a year-old confidential memo from President Donald Trump's legal team to special counsel Robert Mueller, seeking to discredit the man Trump fired as FBI director.

The memo unleashes a blistering attack on James Comey, casting him as dishonest, self-serving and "unbounded by law and regulation." The document provides a window into the formation of a legal strategy now used by Trump's lawyers to pit the president's word against that of the former FBI chief.

The letter underscores the Trump legal team's intense effort over the last year to undermine the credibility of a law enforcement leader they see as a critical witness against the president in the Russia investigation.

