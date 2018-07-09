Washington, D.C. - President Trump says he is very close to a decision and will announce his pick Monday for the Supreme Court seat in a nationally televised event.

It's believed that Trump has it narrowed down to four choices.

His nominee would replace retiring Justice Anthony Kennedy, who has often been a crucial swing vote on the high court.

Trump's choice will head to the Senate for a confirmation process, where Republicans hold a slim majority.

"Let's say it's the four people, they're excellent. But they're excellent. Everyone. You can't go wrong. I'm getting very close to making a final decision," said Trump.

An announcement ceremony from the White House is expected.



