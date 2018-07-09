Trump Expected To Announce Supreme Court Seat Monday
Washington, D.C. - President Trump says he is very close to a decision and will announce his pick Monday for the Supreme Court seat in a nationally televised event.
It's believed that Trump has it narrowed down to four choices.
His nominee would replace retiring Justice Anthony Kennedy, who has often been a crucial swing vote on the high court.
Trump's choice will head to the Senate for a confirmation process, where Republicans hold a slim majority.
"Let's say it's the four people, they're excellent. But they're excellent. Everyone. You can't go wrong. I'm getting very close to making a final decision," said Trump.
An announcement ceremony from the White House is expected.
