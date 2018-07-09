Politics

Trump Expected To Announce Supreme Court Seat Monday

Posted: Jul 09, 2018 06:53 AM CDT

Washington, D.C. - President Trump says he is very close to a decision and will announce his pick Monday for the Supreme Court seat in a nationally televised event. 

It's believed that Trump has it narrowed down to four choices. 

His nominee would replace retiring Justice Anthony Kennedy, who has often been a crucial swing vote on the high court. 

Trump's choice will head to the Senate for a confirmation process, where Republicans hold a slim majority. 

"Let's say it's the four people, they're excellent. But they're excellent. Everyone. You can't go wrong. I'm getting very close to making a final decision," said Trump. 

An announcement ceremony from the White House is expected. 


 

