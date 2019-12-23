Thune promises ‘fair process’ in Senate impeachment trial

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s been a big story all across the country, the impeachment of President Donald Trump.

Now that the House of Representatives has voted to impeach the President, the Senate is set to decide President Trump’s fate on remaining in office.

KELOLAND News sat down with the second-in-command in the upper chamber, Sen. John Thune (R-SD), and asked him about how the Senate is going to handle the process.

“In the Senate we will conduct a fair process. We will give both sides an opportunity to be heard, and hopefully draw a conclusion without it dragging on for a long period of time,” Thune said.

It’s unsure what the timing of the impeachment trial will look like. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi refuses to send the Articles of Impeachment from the House to the Senate until Republicans tell her what that Senate trial is going to look like.