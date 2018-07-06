Thune: Moscow Must Not Meddle In The 2018 Election

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

MOSCOW (AP) - A U.S. senator who is part of a congressional delegation visiting Russia says Moscow could help improve ties by not meddling in the midterm U.S. election in November.

Sen. John Thune, a South Dakota Republican, told The Associated Press on Wednesday that Russia's "change in behavior" is essential for better relations. Thune says "the best way to demonstrate this as we head into the 2018 election is to show the American people and our Congress and our administration that the Russians have no intention of messing or playing with the American election."

Thune and other members of the delegation met with Russian officials and lawmakers Tuesday.

Russia-U.S. ties have been bitterly strained by the fighting in Ukraine, the Syrian war and allegations of Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. election.