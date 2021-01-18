Thune highlights inauguration’s significance, plans to attend

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Security is getting tighter by the day leading up to this week’s inauguration. But that won’t keep two members of South Dakota’s delegation from attending the historic event.

South Dakota’s senior senator says his wife will be in town for the ceremony.

“The inaugural itself is something we’ll participate in. It’s something that’s important in terms of our country’s history, our democracy, that transition of power,” Sen. John Thune said.

South Dakota Congressman Dusty Johnson has also said he will attend the inauguration. At last report, staff for Senator Mike Rounds said he’s unlikely to attend the event because of “logistical challenges.”

We’ll hear more about security at the capitol and transition of power from Sen. Thune later today on KELOLAND News.