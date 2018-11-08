Politics

Thune: 'Divided Government Can Lead To Some Pretty Good Results'

By:

Posted: Nov 08, 2018 06:18 AM CST

Updated: Nov 08, 2018 06:18 AM CST

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - A lot of eyes are on Washington D.C. now that the Democratic party has taken control of the House of Representatives.

U.S. Sen. John Thune says Congressional Republicans can work with the new Democratic majority in the House to get bills passed on Capitol Hill.

"I'm not saying it's going to be easy. It never is. But I've also in my experience in Congress seen where divided government can lead to some pretty good results and some pretty good accomplishments," Thune said. "Because it requires the two parties to sit down across from each other and actually negotiate."

Thune says some issues where Republicans and Democrats could find common ground include health care and infrastructure spending.  

Thune thinks Congress can pass a farm bill before the end of the year, before the new Congressional session begins in January.
 

