Thune Comments On Sessions Resignation

The U.S. Senate and House chambers aren't the only ones going through change Wednesday.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions resigned at the president's request.

U.S. Senator John Thune says he's not surprised.

"I know that they've had their differences in the past and obviously, I'm a supporter of Jeff Sessions, I served with him, I think he's someone who believes in the rule of law.  But of course, any cabinet official serves at the prerogative and the pleasure of the president," Thune said.

Thune disagrees with Congressional Democrats who say Trump is trying to undermine the Mueller investigation by firing Sessions.  Thune says the investigation needs to complete its work.
 

