The Trump 25: Life On Trump's List Is Complex, Jolting

WASHINGTON (AP) - Being among the Trump 25 means little notice, lots of flyspecking and long waits on word of who has been chosen by the president for a seat on the Supreme Court.

President Donald Trump says he'll reveal on Monday whom he's chosen from among 25 candidates for the seat vacated by retiring Justice Anthony Kennedy.

But after that, 24 names will remain on the list designed by the Federalist Society to appeal to the president's core base of supporters.

What the Trump two dozen get in return involves a measure of prestige, but also headaches. It means having every word flyspecked indefinitely.

Michigan Supreme Court Justice Joan Larsen, federal appeals court Judge Raymond Kethledge and even Justice Neil Gorsuch have said they got no advance word they were listed.