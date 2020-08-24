The possible impact of Noem’s RNC speech

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – In the last few months, South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem has gained national attention with her response to COVID-19 as well as her close ties with President Donald Trump, who visited Mount Rushmore for a Fourth of July celebration. Noem has also campaigned for Trump’s re-election, and coming up on Wednesday she will speak at the Republican National Convention.

That speech could hold significance for South Dakota.

“South Dakota, South Dakota politics, is getting more of a national stage than maybe it typically would as a smaller state. Especially one that only carries three electoral votes and doesn’t really get a lot of attention during a presidential election,” Lisa Hager, a political science professor at SDSU, said.

The speech could also have an impact on Noem’s career both in the state and possibly nationally.

“If she chooses to run for election, re-election, in 2022 it will give her much more possibilities and strength because South Dakota is very likely to vote for President Trump to be re-elected,” Michael Card, a political science professor at USD, said.

“And I think we can see just by the president coming and doing Fourth of July celebrations in South Dakota and whatnot that he is looking to Governor Noem possibly for a Cabinet position in his administration if he would be elected. So, I think there’s significance for Governor Noem in particular,” Hagar said.

Noem’s inclusion as a speaker at the RNC diversifies the event.

“Another good thing about having Governor Noem speak is that you do then get some gender diversity. With Biden selecting Kamala Harris as his V.P. pick, you do have that gender diversity right off the bat. With the Republican ticket, we have two men so Governor Noem can serve as someone to attract some of those female voters,” Hagar said.

Card expects that we’ll hear the governor cover topics similar to what she’s discussed over the last few months.

“I suspect she will repeat the lines that she has repeated in South Dakota. That ‘I didn’t close down the state. I was able to keep the economy open. We’re sending students back to school,’ and features of that nature,” Card said.

KELOLAND News did reach out to Governor Noem’s office for an interview about her speaking at the RNC, but that went unanswered.