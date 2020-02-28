The Latest: Siebel Newsom, governor’s wife, endorses Warren

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks at a campaign event in Conway, S.C., Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The Latest on theDemocratic presidential primary contest (all times local):

4:45 p.m.

California’s first partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom has endorsed Elizabeth Warren just days before the state’s Democratic presidential primary.

Her husband, Gov. Gavin Newsom, hasn’t backed another candidate since fellow Californian Kamala Harris exited the race.

Siebel Newsom said in a Friday statement that “women need a champion in the White House” who will stand up for women, protect reproductive rights and lift up marginalized voices.

Siebel Newsom is a documentary filmmaker focused on gender equity. She’s chosen the “first partner” moniker instead of the traditional “first lady” because it’s gender neutral.

California is one of 14 states to hold its primary on Tuesday. Warren plans to campaign in the state on Monday night.

___

12:25 p.m.

Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg has canceled a campaign stop with small-town mayors in South Carolina that some of the invited mayors were unable to attend.

Fairfax Mayor Dorothy Riley said she showed up for Friday’s event in her town because she didn’t know it was canceled. The event was aimed at discussing small-town concerns in South Carolina’s rural black communities and planned for a soul food restaurant in her town in the western part of the state.

The former South Bend, Indiana, mayor’s campaign sent a news release three hours before the scheduled start time advising that he had canceled the event because of “scheduling constraints.”

Some campaign aides said privately that some of the invited mayors declined to attend after South Carolina Rep. James Clyburn, the highest-ranking black member of Congress, endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden for president. The aides spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss internal scheduling matters.

Buttigieg’s national communications director Chris Meagher disputed the assertion.

— By Thomas Beaumont

___

11:15 a.m.

U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine of Virginia is announcing his support for Joe Biden in the Democratic presidential primary, a show of support from a former vice presidential nominee ahead of next week’s Super Tuesday contests.

In a release Friday, Kaine calls Biden a man of “exemplary heart, character, and experience” who reminds him of “Harry S. Truman, an outwardly ordinary man whose work ethic, faith in the goodness of everyday Americans, and love of country made him a great President.”

Kaine stood as Hillary Clinton’s running mate in the 2016 election. His backing comes a day before South Carolina’s primary, in which Biden needs a strong showing going into next week’s vote, in which a massive haul of delegates is at stake.

Biden has led surveys in South Carolina, where Saturday’s contest could be his first primary victory in three runs at the White House.