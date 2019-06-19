The Latest: Acting Defense boss steps down amid Iran tension

by: Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP)– Acting Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan is citing a “painful” family situation as he steps down from the position before his formal nomination has even been sent to the Senate.
    
President Donald Trump announced Shanahan’s departure in a tweet, and said Army Secretary Mark Esper would be the new acting Pentagon chief.
    
Shanahan says he believes “continuing in the confirmation process would force my three children to relive a traumatic chapter in our family’s life.” He is not providing specifics, but court records show a volatile family history around the time of his 2011 divorce.
    
His withdrawal from one of the most critical roles in the government comes at a time of escalating tensions in the Middle East.
 

