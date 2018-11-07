Sutton: 'We Showed South Dakota These Races Can Be Competitive'

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - Republican Kristi Noem is the first woman to be elected as governor in South Dakota.

She finished her campaign with 51 percent of the votes, grabbing 172,894 votes. Her Democrat opponent Billie Sutton got 48 percent, ending up with 161,416 votes. And Libertarian Kurt Evans finished with 1 percent, getting 4,844 votes.

Noem's Democratic challenger says he's proud of the race he and his team ran.

Kelli Volk: I'm joined by Billie Sutton. Mr. Sutton It was a close race for much of the night, but obviously didn't turn out the way you wanted it to. First of all, what's your reaction?

Billie Sutton: That sometimes happens in life. I'm pretty well aware of that scenario, but we keep picking ourselves up. You know when you get bucked off you get right back on. We were always an underdog in this race, but we showed the nation, we showed South Dakota these races can be competitive, even when sometimes you wouldn't think they would be. Our message really resonated with the people and I'm just proud of the race we ran. We did it with honesty and integrity and we fought hard and I'm proud of it.

Kelli Volk: What do you want to say to your supporters?

Billie Sutton: I want to say we all need to work together to solve South Dakota's problems. That's why we gained so much momentum in this race because we reached across the aisle to bring people together. That's what our nation needs. That's what our state needs. We need leaders that are going to bring us together and I think that's what our campaign focused on a lot so I ask my supporters to find common ground and to work hard to get things done for South Dakota that makes sense for South Dakota.

Kelli Volk: What's next for you?

Billie Sutton: We're going to take a little break. The campaign is grueling. We've been campaigning for a year and a half and it was exciting to meet so many great South Dakotans. We have the greatest state in the nation I think and for us we just need to take a little time to revamp and probably go back to work.

