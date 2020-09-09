South Dakota’s Noem hits campaign trail as Trump surrogate

FILE – In this Jan. 8, 2019 file photo, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem gives her first State of the State address in Pierre, S.D. While many other governor’s have broken from President Donald Trump on stay-at-home orders to curb the spread of coronavirus or when to restart economic activity, Noem has tracked close to the president. (AP Photo/James Nord, File)

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) – South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem is on a multi-state campaign tour as an official surrogate for President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign.

The Republican governor has gained a national following among conservatives for her handling of the coronavirus, eschewing statewide lockdown orders while encouraging large events. She spoke at the Republican National Convention.

Governor Noem’s spokesman Ian Fury says her campaign speeches will repeat elements of that message, which centered on pushing for limited government and Trump’s message of law and order. She will also share about South Dakota’s approach to the pandemic. But the state has seen a surge in cases in the last two weeks.