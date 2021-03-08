South Dakota Senate passes HB 1217

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A bill in the South Dakota Legislature that would require student-athletes across the state to sign a document stating their biological sex and limit who can play in girls and women’s sports is heading to the governor.
House Bill 1217 was passed Monday afternoon. Governor Noem will now decide whether the bill becomes state law.
Governor Noem commented on the bill shortly after it was passed.
House Bill 1217 is being called ‘an act to promote continued fairness in women’s sports.’
It is one of four bills that failed to pass out of a Senate committee but was ‘smoked-out’ on the Senate floor.