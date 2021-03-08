South Dakota Senate passes HB 1217

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A bill in the South Dakota Legislature that would require student-athletes across the state to sign a document stating their biological sex and limit who can play in girls and women’s sports is heading to the governor.

New: SD Senate passed HB 1217 requiring high schools to collect information from students about their sex at birth and prohibit transgender participation in extracurricular activities grouped by sex. Bill now goes to Gov. Noem for deciding whether it becomes state law. @keloland — KELO Bob Mercer (@pierremercer) March 8, 2021

House Bill 1217 was passed Monday afternoon. Governor Noem will now decide whether the bill becomes state law.

Governor Noem commented on the bill shortly after it was passed.

In South Dakota, we're celebrating #InternationalWomensDay by defending women's sports! I'm excited to sign this bill very soon. https://t.co/OU15HOwp2r — Governor Kristi Noem (@govkristinoem) March 8, 2021

House Bill 1217 is being called ‘an act to promote continued fairness in women’s sports.’

It is one of four bills that failed to pass out of a Senate committee but was ‘smoked-out’ on the Senate floor.