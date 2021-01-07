South Dakota members of Congress on what comes next after riots

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — One day after the attack on the Capitol by supporters of President Donald Trump, members of South Dakota’s congressional delegation are condemning the violence but also looking ahead. South Dakota’s lone member of the U.S. House, Representative Dusty Johnson, says to look forward we’ve got to get back to being able to disagree without being disagreeable.

“The margins in both the House and Senate almost mathematically could not be tighter, and I think in that kind of environment, clearly nothing meaningful is going to get done unless we are able to identify some common ground between the right and the left, I’m a proud Republican but I freely acknowledge that my party does not have a corner on all good ideas.”

Senator John Thune issued a statement to KELOLAND News saying “Yesterday’s attack on the Capitol must be fully investigated and the guilty parties charged to the full extent of the law. It’s high-time we focus on the final steps for a successful transfer of power to a new administration in keeping with a long American tradition.”

Senator Mike Rounds says he has agreed to co-sponsor a bill to create a 2020 Bipartisan Advisory Committee that would make recommendations to states. In a statement released today, he indicated he takes Congress’s role in certifying the Electoral College very seriously. “After much consideration, it was my determination that the objectors did not present the necessary evidence or actions profound enough to gain my support. In fact, they presented no new facts whatsoever.

Now that Joe Biden is certain to become president on January 20th, South Dakota’s two senators and one congressman are already seeing a shift in Washington D.C.

“America works best when we are willing to take some of the best from that side and some of the best from my side to put together proposals that can really power this country. We’re going to need that more than ever in the months to come,” said Johnson.

Johnson believes talk of impeaching the president won’t go anywhere. He says impeachment is a long involved process and it’s not going to happen in 12 or 13 days. Joe Biden becomes the nation’s 46th president on January 20th.